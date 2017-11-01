Tonight’s Major League Baseball World Series game 7 between the L.A. Dodgers and the Houston Astros could be one of the most anticipated championships in years. But with cable subscribers cutting the cord as a breakneck rate, a lot of fans may find themselves without the means to catch the game when the first pitch is thrown at 8:05 p.m. Eastern. Fortunately a lineup of live streaming television services have been honing their offers in preparation for events like tonight’s game, which will air on cable and over-the-air television on FOX fox .

Since the game is airing on that major network (instead of ESPN, FOX Sports 1, MLB Network, or TBS, where other baseball playoff games have been broadcast) it will be relatively easy to catch the game without a cable subscription. The simplest way, if you’ve got access to a digital, over-the-air antenna, is to plug its cable into the back of your television and change the channel to your local FOX affiliate.

But if you don’t have that hardware, catching the game should be as simple as downloading a smartphone app and setting up an account. Here are the live streaming television services that offer free trials that include FOX.

DirecTV Now

Offering a seven-day free trial, DirecTV Now costs $35 per month for a package that includes more than 60 live channels. Should you keep your account active after the first week, you’ll continue to get access to networks like ABC and NBC, as well as popular cable channels like ESPN, CNN, Fox News, and the Disney Channel.

Hulu with Live TV

Better known as a great service for streaming, on-demand shows, Hulu recently launched a live television beta service that it is previewing for free for a week. After that, the service will run $39 per month. However, for that price, viewers get around 60 channels, and options to add on a cloud DVR service, which can help make sure you don’t miss any games in the future.

Sling TV

Also offering a seven-day sneak peak, Sling TV offers FOX, but only in select markets and on its higher-tiered “Blue” plan, which costs $25 per month. (The lower tier, “Orange,” costs $20 per month, or you can get both for $40 per month, total.) On the bright side, Sling TV Blue not only provides FOX, but it also has NBC, and the NFL Network, which Orange does not. So this might it worth keeping the full week (and beyond), if you’re a football fan, too.

PlayStation Vue

Offering a five-day free trial, PlayStation Vue costs $39 per month after the promotional period ends, and provides around 50 channels. Geared towards owners of Sony’s gaming systems, it’s a good all-around service which offers access to ESPN, ESPN 2, and NBC Sports Network at the lowest tier of its service, and MLB Network, the Golf Channel, and NBA TV for just $5 per month more. But five days isn’t a lot of time to decide if it’s worth keeping.

YouTube TV

Boasting 40 channels and an infinitely large cloud DVR capability, YouTube TV costs $35 per month after its seven-day free trial. Boasting all the major networks, including CBS which is a holdout with many other streaming services, Google’s entrant into the live streaming television market is well rounded. A subscription to YouTube TV also gives viewers access to YouTube Red, the company’s original content effort. It’s no Netflix, but it’s only the first inning for internet video, so give it some time.