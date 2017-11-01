Nintendo Black Friday Deals Are All About Mario, Zelda, and Switch

Nintendo has announced some big Black Friday discounts on some of its most popular products.

The video game company on Wednesday said that it would slash prices for everything from its 2DS portable gaming system to the Nintendo NTDOY Switch on Black Friday, the busy shopping day that follows Thanksgiving. And if you’re in the hunt for one of Nintendo’s many popular games, including the new Super Mario Odyssey, they, too, will be discounted.

Here are all of Nintendo’s Black Friday deals on Nov. 24:

Switch, 2DS and More

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda video game series, you’ll be happy to know that Nintendo will start selling a new 2DS portable gaming system on Black Friday that comes in the color “Link green,” a reference to the color the series’ protagonist’s outfit. Additionally, the 2DS will come with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D game built-in. The new bundle will be available for $80.

If it’s Mario you’re after, Nintendo will sell a new 2DS system bundle that comes with the New Super Mario Bros. 2 game. The 2DS itself will be available in a Mario-inspired white and red. It’ll cost $80.

Nintendo will offer a new Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with the game console, a download code for the critically acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey game, red Joy-Con controllers, and a carrying case—all for $380.

Zelda, Xenoblade, and More