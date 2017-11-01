Ikea's New Smart Lights Will Power Up From Apple, Amazon, and Google Devices

The smart home lights Ikea started selling earlier this year will soon become a lot more useful.

Ikea announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that its Tradfri smart home lights are now compatible with Apple’s HomeKit smart home standard. The feature means users will be able to control their Ikea smart home lights from the Home app built into Apple’s iOS mobile operating system rather than be forced to use the dedicated Ikea app. The Verge earlier reported on the feature.

Additionally, Ikea said that it will be adding smart home light support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa and the Google Home smart home appliance. In those cases, users will issue voice commands through devices like the Amazon Echo or Google Home to control the lighting.

Ikea IKEA , the discount home furniture company, released its Tradfri smart home lights earlier this year with promises of allowing users with smart home apps or devices, like HomeKit or Google Home, to control the bulbs. For $80, users can get two Ikea bulbs, along with a control unit that allows for control throughout the home. The Tradfri lights are plugged into lamps or other appliances throughout the home.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

By adding compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home, Ikea is now putting its smart bulbs in direct competition with Philips Hue lights, which have long been among the most popular options on the market. Philips Hue, which come in starter kits starting at $100, similarly plug into lights and can be controlled with an app. They also work with Apple aapl , Amazon amzn , and Google’s googl technology.

Ikea has already added HomeKit support to its bulbs and is promising Alexa and Google Home compatibility soon. An exact release date for that feature wasn’t announced.