Computer maker Dell has some big deals ready for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Dell on Wednesday announced its slate of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and said that for the next 48 hours, it’ll offer “select” Black Friday deals through its site. The offers will be back on the company’s site between November 15 and November 25, and Cyber Week deals will be available starting on November 26.

From computers to virtual reality headsets to monitors, here’s a look at some of Dell’s biggest and best offers for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the broader Cyber Week.

Gaming Deals

Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop will get a $100 discount, bringing its price down to $900. The deal starts at 8 a.m. on November 15.

The Alienware Aurora Desktop will go on sale for $800 starting on November 23 at 11 a.m. That’s a $300 savings on the regular retail price.

Looking for a high-end PC? The Alienware 17 laptop, which typically retails for $2,075, will be available for $1,600 on November 23 at 11 a.m. ET.

Dell’s Visor VR headset for virtual reality and gaming will list at $349.99 for the headset; $449.99 for headset and controller bundle

Consumer PC Deals

The Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop will go on sale for $130 at 6 p.m. ET on November 23. That’s a $120 savings on its regular retail price.

Dell’s Inpiron Desktop will be available for $380 at 8 p.m. ET on November 23. It regularly retails for $650.

The Dell Inspiron 17 7000 Laptop is getting a $200 discount at 1 p.m. ET on November 27, bringing its price down to $800.

Small Business Options

Dell’s Latitude 3580 Laptop for businesses will get a $391 deal starting at 8 a.m. ET on November 15, bringing its price to $579.

The Dell PowerEdge T30 Tower Server will be available for just $300 starting on November 15 at 11 a.m. ET. That’s a $394 savings.

Dell’s Precision 3520 Mobile Workstation will set you back $829 starting at 4 p.m. ET on November 27. It’s typically available for $1,437.

Some Other Goodies