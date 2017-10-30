Poll: Roughly Half of All Working Women Have Been Sexually Harassed

Nearly half of the working women in the United States say they’ve been subjected to unwanted sexual advances or harassment on the job.

That’s the result from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, following the slew of allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent #MeToo social media campaign.

Forty-eight percent of the women surveyed said they’d been verbally or physically harassed at work (or had advances made). Younger women, between the ages of 18-34 were most likely to report the incidents, with 56% of that demographic saying they’d been affected.

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Perhaps as a result of the #MeToo campaign, awareness of sexual harassment is especially high. A full 67% of the men surveyed, and 71% of the women, said they believe the practice is widespread. Forty-one percent of the men surveyed said they had witnessed harassment at their office.

It’s also letting women know they’re not alone. Some 44% said they chose to tell their own stories after seeing press coverage of recent stories about sexual harassment. (That number was higher with young women, coming in at 55%.) And a sizable 78% say they are now more likely to speak out in the future if they are subject to such treatment.