The bad news: if you’re reading this, you’re probably too old to trick-or-treat.

The good news: Krispy Kreme will give you free sugar on Halloween anyway.

That’s right—if you’re over 13 and you still have a sweet tooth, for one day only you can travel the town (well, depending how many Krispy Kremes your town has) asking random strangers for candy. Krispy Kreme has announced that costume-wearing patrons can collect a free doughnut of their choice on this Halloween. With a few exceptions, all Krispy Kremes in the U.S. and Canada will be participating.

Did you hear? Wear a #Halloween costume to a participating Krispy Kreme, only on 10/31, and get a free doughnut! (US/CAN) #TreatCred pic.twitter.com/J7XM1K0eaD — krispykreme (@krispykreme) October 27, 2017

Of course, there’s no shortage of free stuff for the little ones either. If your kids aren’t satisfied with using their Halloween trick-or-treating haul to consume 27 times the maximum amount of sugar recommended for an average day, IHOP will give them a free pancake. (For those going the more traditional route, be sure to check out Zillow’s ranking of the top cities and neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.)

And if you’re past your trick-or-treating days and doughnuts aren’t your thing, you can head to Chipotle for a $3 “boorito” or enter via text to win free burritos for a year. Pokémon Go also has a Halloween treat up its sleeve: the first Generation 3 Pokémon have just been added.

It may not be the bounty of your youth, but it’s something.