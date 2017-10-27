Twitter is cracking down harder on unsettling behavior that plagues its service.

The social messaging company said on Friday that it would impose stricter rules for sharing sexual photos and videos of others without their consent, often referred to as “revenge porn.”

The updated rules come amid criticism of Twitter’s handling of such incidents in the past. This summer, for example, celebrity Rob Kardashian posted controversial photos of his ex-girlfriend Blanc Chyna that remained on Twitter for 30 minutes, as Business Insider reported in July.

Twitter’s previous rules for explicit content stated that people “may not post intimate photos or videos that were taken or distributed without the subject’s consent.”

The new rules provide more detail about what the company deems inappropriate and how it would now suspend user accounts that fail to comply. Some of the examples Twitter now provides include compromising imagery of others taken by hidden cameras or other secretive manners and “images or videos captured in a private setting and not intended for public distribution.”

Twitter said it allows for the sharing of “some forms of consensual nudity and adult content.”

In instances where company moderators are unable to determine whether explicit imagery was consensual in nature, it will ask users to file a report with more details. The company said that it would destroy the report and any documentation “once it is no longer needed by Twitter to evaluate the case and will not be shared with any third parties.”