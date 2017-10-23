EVERYONE'S TALKING

• #MeToo to what next? It’s been a full seven days since a single tweet launched a monumental week in women’s fight for safety and respect in the workplace.

Last Sunday night, actress Alyssa Milano started a social media campaign to draw attention to the epidemic of sexual harassment and assault, relying on the #MeToo battle cry first taken up by rape and trauma victim advocate Tarana Burke a decade ago.

We all know what came next: Women answered Milano’s call by the millions, coming forward with tales of abuse that put the ugly side women’s work lives on open, graphic display.

What’s less clear is what happens now; what actions can actually reduce sexual misconduct in the workplace now that so many women have borne witness to its existence? Fortune posed this query to experts in the field and received some thoughtful responses:

Burke, the originator of the Me Too movement, pointed to the need for more accountability for perpetrators and bystanders. “[Those] who see harassment in action should one, let the victim know they are supported (this doesn’t have to be a big grandiose gesture but some show of support), and two, don’t tolerate it. Full stop.”

Janine Yancey, founder and CEO of Emtrain, says corporations shouldn’t oversee their own employees’ complaints of unwanted sexual advances. Instead, she wants an outside, public website where victims can log complaints.

Leigh Gilmore, Wellesley College professor and author of Tainted Witness: Why We Doubt What Women Say About Their Lives, says workplaces ought to collect data on sexual harassment the same way they do info on health and safety. “They can then assess the level of the problem—even when women do not feel safe to speak out—and take action,” she says.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had the following suggestion in a report published last year: Reward managers—at least initially—for increases in sexual harassment complaints in their divisions since such upticks indicate that they are fostering environments in which employees trust the system.

There are more suggestions here on how to turn last week’s singular moment into a productive movement. Fortune