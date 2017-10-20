This Irish Whiskey Is Made Entirely by Women

Ireland has a new whiskey with an interesting twist: it’s made entirely by women.

According to The Spirits Business, the County Clare-based company called Chapel Gate, which was founded in 2015, is “the only all-female Irish whiskey company in the world.”

“Bonding Irish whiskey was a lost art and business model which we have brought back to life,” founder Louise McGuane told Spirits Business. “We are the first whiskey bonder in Ireland in 50 years and are proud to have brought this way of making Irish whiskey back.”

Rather than distilling the whiskey themselves, the team is instead sourcing the whiskey from third-party distilleries and then maturing it onsite as well as finishing it and creating blends. Its first product, J.J. Sorry The Gael, is a blend of several single malts as well as a seven-year-old single grain whiskey.

The whiskey is available for sale in Ireland starting at £60 for a 500ml bottle.