Jet.com has launched its own brand of household items and food, seeking to win over more young, city dwellers as part of parent company Walmart’s wmt efforts to compete harder with Amazon.com amzn .

The private label brand, called Uniquely J, will offer a variety of 50 goods to start, ranging from Sriracha sauce to sandwich bags, toilet paper, coffee and laundry detergent. The move illustrates just how much more important house brands are becoming to pure play e-commerce players, as well as brick-and-mortar chains. Private brands offer retailers more control over the supply chain and positioning in stores, as well as better profit margins, and when successful, are popular with consumers for their lower prices.

Amazon, with its recent acquisition of Whole Foods Market, vastly increased its assortment thanks to the popular 365 brand. Costco Wholesale’s cost Kirkland generates $20 billion in sales a year. Target tgt is in the process of overhauling its private brands assortment.

As for Jet.com, which Walmart bought last year for $3 billion to re-energize its e-commerce and pace of innovation, the idea of Uniquely J, is too strengthen its hold on its customers who focus on lower prices but also consider the originality and attributes of a product.

“With Uniquely J, we want to eliminate the tradeoffs consumers face; the purchase decision becomes an easy one when each product offers the trifecta of quality, style, and value,” said Dan Hooker, who heads private-label products and e-commerce for Jet.com and Walmart, respectively in a statement this weekend.