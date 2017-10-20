Term Sheet -- Friday, October 20

TRENDY IPO

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

LET’S GO PUBLIC: The big news today: online personal styling company Stitch Fix filed for an IPO. This move will test investor appetite for e-commerce stocks. It is remarkable that the startup has only raised $42.5 million in venture funding from investors including Benchmark Capital, Baseline Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. (Benchmark & Baseline both have more than a 25% stake.)

Stitch Fix has been hyper-focused on profitability in fiscal year 2017. The company increased its revenue 13-fold since 2014 to an impressive $977.1 million. As I noted yesterday, it’s not easy being public. And it’s certainly not easy going up against Amazon.

What does Amazon have to do with Stitch Fix, you ask? Well, it turns out that Amazon has its eye on fashion retail, too. A few months ago, the tech behemoth announced the Prime Wardrobe, a new subscription service that lets customers try on clothes before they buy them and return them for free. The service is in direct competition with the likes of Stitch Fix and Trunk Club. So there’s that. Regardless of what happens, this one will be closely watched by its e-commerce peers. More here.

MONSTER FUNDING: Is the tortoise slowly beating the hare to win the ride-sharing race? When I saw that Lyft raised $1 billion at a $11 billion post-money valuation, my first thought was: “SoftBank coming in hot yet again!” To my surprise, the funding came from Alphabet. This obviously complicates things as Google was an early investor in ride-hailing rival Uber. The news comes at a time when Alphabet and Uber are entangled in a seemingly never-ending legal battle. As I’ve said before. this kind of investment could give Lyft the boost necessary to steal even more market share from rival Uber, the 800-pound ride-hailing gorilla. Read more at Fortune.

PAY WITH BLOCKCHAIN?: In an interesting turn of events, MasterCard announced that it will now let you pay with blockchain, but not with Bitcoin. What does this mean exactly? For the first time, Mastercard is offering the ability to send money over a blockchain rather than by swiping a credit card.

My colleague Jen Wieczner reports:

For one, businesses could cut costs by using the blockchain to send cross-border payments, which usually pass through several foreign banks on their way overseas, racking up fees along the way. Mastercard’s blockchain, however, could cut out those middlemen and connect a purchaser’s bank directly to that of the supplier, remitting the payment more efficiently and possibly faster, Pinkham says. (Although the transaction itself will register on the blockchain instantaneously, the funds are still moving through the same system Mastercard uses now, meaning there won’t necessarily be an improvement in speed, he cautions.)

WEEKEND READS: If you have some extra time this weekend, I recommend two great reads.

• Blockchain explainer: OZY published an interactive comic book-style explainer about the blockchain. It includes useful, detailed stories about how the blockchain could 1) change the way you vote and pay taxes 2) replace data centers 3) increase phishing attacks and 4) revolutionize how you consume media. Find it here.

• Opioid crisis: If you’re looking for more of a long-read, this story about the secretive family making billions from the opioid crisis is captivating. Here’s the teaser: Countless patients have become addicted to the pain medication OxyContin. The company that makes the drug, and reaps billions of dollars in profits, is owned by one family. Read the full feature here.