Term Sheet -- Thursday, October 19

LAYOFF CENTRAL

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Blue Apron since its public debut in June. Blue Apron’s stock is down almost 50% since its IPO, and it’s struggling to hold on to its unicorn status. The company is now laying off 6% of its employees, or approximately 300 people, across its fulfillment centers and corporate offices. Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg described the layoffs as a “company-wide realignment,” in an email to the staff.

Although it’s easy to blame the all-powerful Amazon for rattling the newly-public company, Blue Apron has had a host of other issues that have nothing to do with Amazon. It encountered warehouse delays and employee training problems, some of which caused late delivery and wrong ingredients. In a domino-like effect, Blue Apron then ran into significant challenges around acquiring and retaining customers. It’s not easy being public. Read more at Fortune.

Here’s some more termination news from the last few days:

• ‘Performance-related’: Tesla dismissed an estimated 400 to 700 employees for poor performance, the company said. But reports emerged contradicting the claim that employees were fired following their annual performance reviews. A new report from CNBC suggests that some employees were terminated without being told of performance issues; that some had previously scored very highly on performance; and that many were “generally the highest paid in their position.” In other words, CNBC’s sources claim that the company is trying to disguise layoffs by calling the widespread terminations “performance-related.” More here.

• ‘Unfortunate, but necessary’: Blue Apron may have had a tough few months, but SeaWorld has had a tough few years. To cut costs, the theme park and entertainment company is laying off 350 workers as a result of low park attendance. SeaWorld’s attendance for the first half of 2017 decreased by approximately 353,000 guests compared to the first half of 2016. SeaWorld hasn’t quite been able to recover after the release of ‘Blackfish,’ a 2013 documentary about the company’s treatment of its killer whales.

And it’s not just the industry giants that are struggling.

• ‘We have run out of time’: Jinn, a London-based on-demand delivery startup, shut its doors and let go its 15 remaining employees, according to TechCrunch. The company reportedly met with three food delivery rivals in hopes to strike a potential acquisition deal, but ran out of time to sell itself. Jinn had raised more than $19 million in venture funding from investors including Bull Partners, JXC Ventures, and Samaipata Ventures.

• ‘Very proud of what we achieved’: Atlas Informatics, a Seattle-based developer of an encrypted personal search engine, has pulled the plug. Led by Napster co-founder Jordan Ritter, the startup created a tool that would help users quickly locate information within files, emails, and other sources. It raised more than $20 million in venture funding from investors including Microsoft Ventures and Aspect Ventures. The reason for the shutdown is unclear, but the company says it is ‘very proud of of what we achieved.’

HATS & HOT DOGS: If I’ve successfully depressed you, here’s something fun — or more depressing, depending on how you look at it. Tech companies are getting creative. In a fundraising effort, Elon Musk is now selling $20 hats with The Boring Company logo. But my personal favorite is Snap’s $80 dancing hot dog Halloween costume. Jeff Jordan’s words about Snap CEO Evan Spiegel still ring in my ear: “I think Evan [Spiegel] is showing to be one of the best product builders of his generation in the Valley.” He adds: “I think he’s creative enough to continue to put out some interesting things.” Enter dancing hot dog.

MarketWatch’s tech editor sums up today’s theme pretty nicely with this tweet, “Blue Apron is laying people off, and Snap is resorting to hot dog costumes for extra revenue. Been a great year for tech IPOs, guys.”

