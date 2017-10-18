It disclosed Wednesday in a regulatory filing that it would layoff 6% of its workforce.
Blue Apron’s brief life as a public company just got a bit more tumultuous.
The meal-kit-delivery company disclosed Wednesday in a regulatory filing that it would layoff 6% of its workforce. The company said earlier this year that it had a little over 5,000 employees, so a 6% cut would equate to roughly 300 employees.
Blue Apron also said that it expects to incur around $3.5 million in expenses in its fiscal fourth quarter, according to the filing.
The layoffs come after a tough few months after the company went public in late June. The company’s IPO performed poorly in light of Amazon amzn announcing earlier in June that it would buy Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion. A possible Amazon-sanctioned meal-delivery service using Whole Foods could prove to be a powerful competitor for the much smaller Blue Apron.
Blue Apron’s shares were down about half-a-percent in after-hours trading to $5.27. The company’s shares are down nearly 43% since its IPO when shares were trading around $9.34.
Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg wrote a letter to employees explaining the rationale behind the layoffs. The letter was disclosed in a corporate filing: