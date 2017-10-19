Stoners Can Now Get in the Fall Mood With Pumpkin Spice Marijuana

Sure, you’ve heard of pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin spice doughnuts, but how about pumpkin spice weed?

GOOD CO-OP, a cannabis company based in Oakland, California is taking the trend a step further this year. It launched a new “Pumpkin Spice blondie” today, a marijuana edible with 10MG of THC that will be sold exclusively through the Eaze platform in the area.

The treat is the creation of GOOD CO-OP’s head of R&D, Peter Cervantes who people worked as an innovation director for PepsiCo. The cookies are made with “real pumpkin, a special blend of spices, and organic Humboldt cannabis butter”

“I wanted to incorporate the warmth and nostalgia of Autumn into a delicious low dose edible,” Cervantes said in a statement. “As a baked good, we felt we could one-up the iconic seasonal latte by incorporating organic pumpkin and our own proprietary spice blend, which complement the herbal notes of the cannabis.”

The pumpkin spice cannabis cookies will be available exclusively in California starting today through the end of November. Three cookies are priced at $15, and can be delivered in 20 minutes or less.