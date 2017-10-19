Lawsuit Against Tesla Claims Anti-Gay Harassment on Its Assembly Line

Former factory worker says he was fired for making a complaint.
A former contractor worker at Tesla’s factory is suing the automaker and the staffing agency that hired him in a wrongful termination that alleges he was fired after complaining to management about anti-gay harassment.
The case was filed in Alameda County Superior Court. Tesla and West Valley Staffing Group are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. It was first reported on Thursday by The Guardian.
The former Tesla assembly line worker Jorge Ferro, who is gay, originally filed a complaint against Tesla in September 2016 with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. In the lawsuit, which was first filed in May 2017, Ferro alleges that he was taunted for being gay, including by the man responsible for training him. He also says was punished by management for complaining about the abuse.
The lawsuit describes several incidents in which the trainer harassed Ferro for his sexual orientation, at one point allegedly saying he “needed to watch his back.” In another incident, same employee allegedly threatened Ferro to be careful and that “something might happen to his car.”
Tesla responded to Fortune with this statement:
The lawsuit is the latest filed against the Tesla alleging discrimination or harassment. Earlier this month, three African-American workers filed a lawsuit claiming they experienced discrimination and harassment because of their race while they were employed at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. In March, Tesla employee DeWitt Lambert filed a lawsuit alleging he was physically threatened and subjected to racial harassment and discrimination on the job. Lambert, who is black, accused Tesla of failing to take action after he was “subjected to racial slurs and lewd behavior” by colleagues while he worked on the assembly line at the same factory.
And then there’s the lawsuit filed in February by a then-Tesla engineer AJ Vandermeyden, who accused the company of ignoring her claims of “unwelcome and pervasive harassment,” unequal pay, and discrimination. She was fired in June.