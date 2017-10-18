This Haunted House Is For Sale For a Frighteningly High Asking Price

On the hunt for a beachside getaway with character? A recent listing in Maine might be worth a look.

Beckett’s Castle, a 2,000-square-foot estate in Cape Elizabeth, is up for sale with an asking price of $3.35 million. Amenities include a 30-foot tower, a guest home, and secret gardens. Oh, and a ghost.

Built in 1874, the elaborate home is said to be haunted by the ghost of Sylvester Beckett, an eccentric writer and lawyer. The good news is we’re talking less Gozer the Gozerian and more Casper, the friendly ghost.

Read More: London’s House Prices Are Falling at Their Fastest Rate Since the Financial Crisis

Sylvester’s ghost, as the tales go, has been known to pull sheets off beds, open doors, and take down paintings.

The house, said to be one of the most haunted sites in Maine, is up for sale for the first time in 40 years. The previous owner died last year.

Read More: This is the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country—By Far

If you’re interested in shacking up with the mischievous undead, who ya gonna call? That’d be Town and Shore Real Estate. They’re in charge of the sale.