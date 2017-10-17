Female Showrunner Accuses Harvey Weinstein's Brother of Sexual Harassment

Harvey Weinstein’s brother and former business partner Bob Weinstein is being accused of sexual harassment. A female showrunner, Amanda Segel, who worked with the Weinstein Company, shared her allegations with Variety.

Segel was an executive producer on the series The Mist, which was based on a Stephen King novella and aired on Spike TV. She alleged that Bob Weinstein pursued her for a personal relationship between June and August of 2016. She claims he invited her to private dinners, invited her to a Malibu home that he rented, and emailed her about personal matters. She attended two dinners with him, Variety reports, once alone to establish a professional relationship, and once with another Mist executive producer. She did not go to the Malibu home.

Segel allegedly told Bob Weinstein that she was not interested in dating, and she claims he didn’t stop harassing her until her lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, contacted Weinstein Company executives and said she’d leave the show. Segel’s lawyer and the Weinstein Company eventually reached an agreement, according to Variety.

“‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told the publication. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

In a statement to Variety, a representative for Weinstein denied the allegations. “Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in L.A. in June 2016,” the statement reads. “He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

Weinstein’s lawyer Bert Fields also denied the allegations in a statement to Deadline (Variety‘s sister site).

“Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching,” Fields said in the statement. “There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

A representative for Weinstein Company COO David Glasser denied that he was contacted by Fox about the alleged harassment, but said that the company takes these claims seriously.

Bob Weinstein’s elder brother and former co-chairman of the Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, has been the center of numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations. Earlier this month both the New York Times and the New Yorker released reports detailing allegations against Harvey Weinstein, including groping, assault, and other unwanted sexual advances. Several high profile actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, and Rose McGowan have leveled accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Bob Weinstein has denied knowledge of these events and called his brother’s alleged behavior “sick and depraved.”

“I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy,” Bob Weinstein said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

Fortune has reached out to Bob Weinstein’s representatives for additional comment. We will update this post with any response.