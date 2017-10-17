The Head of Facebook's Secretive Building 8 Unit Is Stepping Down

Regina Dugan, the head of Facebook’s secretive hardware unit, will step down early next year, she said on Tuesday.

“I will be leaving Facebook to focus on building and leading a new endeavor,” Dugan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year, Facebook fb provided a peek into the hardware division, called Building 8, revealing it was studying ways for people to communicate by thought and touch.

Although any hardware rollouts from the unit are years away, potential products could help the social media giant lower its heavy reliance on advertising revenue.

Dugan, a former chief of the Pentagon’s research arm, has also led a similar hardware group at Alphabet’s Google.