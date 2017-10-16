Netflix keeps teasing Stranger Things fans with a slow, but steady, string of details about the hit sci-fi TV series’ much-anticipated second season, which debuts in less than two weeks. On Monday, the streaming service offered the latest sneak peak at the upcoming season with an exclusive clip of new footage that debuted at MCM Comic Con London.

The new footage, introduced by actress Millie Bobby Brown in a short video at the convention, show’s Brown’s character, Eleven, looking for a way to travel from the apocalyptic dimension of the Upside Down back into the real world inhabited by the rest of the show’s characters. In the clip, Eleven sticks her hand through a small, slimy portal that leads from the Upside Down to the hallway of Hawkins High School in the fictional town where most of the show’s action takes place.

On Friday, Netflix released the final full trailer for its upcoming season of Stranger Things and the video already has more than 7.8 million views on YouTube. The first season of the popular series premiered in July 2016 and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon on its way to landing a total of 18 Emmy nominations (and winning five) earlier this year. The show’s third season starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 27.