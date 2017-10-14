Hillary Clinton: 'Currents of Anger and Resentment Are Underpinning Our National Conversation'

GEOFF CADDICK AFP/Getty Images

Clinton received an honorary doctorate from Swansea University in Wales.

By Lisa Marie Segarra
2:51 PM ET

Hillary Clinton railed against “divisive” politics in the U.S. while receiving an honorary doctorate from Swansea University in Wales, saying “currents of anger and resentment are underpinning our national conversation.”

“Instead of bringing people together, we have leaders who stoke our divisions, try to distract us with controversy after controversy, and undermine free speech and the press,” Clinton said during her speech Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Swansea University also honored the former secretary of state for her work promoting the rights of families and children around the world, the BBC reported.

Vice chancellor Prof Richard Davies described Clinton as a figure of “enormous international significance and one synonymous with human rights,” according to the network.

Clinton also spoke about Brexit in her speech, citing “reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe,” according to the AP.

“The residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the U.K., are hanging in the balance,” she said.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE