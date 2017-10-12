Rose McGowan Attacks Jeff Bezos in Tweetstorm About Harvey Weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan, fresh off a temporary suspension from Twitter over her tweets about Ben Affleck, attacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Thursday in a tweetstorm where the actress claimed she told an Amazon Studios executive that Harvey Weinstein had raped her.

“He said it hadn’t been proven,” wrote McGowan on Twitter. “I said I was the proof.”

McGowan’s tweetstorm continued, alleging that after she had sold a script to Amazon, she heard “a Weinstein bailout was in the works.” She says she had her attorney demand the script back, but “#2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead.”

Despite saying that “Amazon won a dirty Oscar”—presumably for Manchester by the Sea, a film that starred Casey Affleck, brother to Ben and who also has faced allegations of sexual misconduct—McGowan tweeted that she loves Amazon.

McGowan tweeted that she loves Amazon.

McGowan’s Twitter account had been suspended Wednesday after she took to the service to discuss the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. It was later reinstated.

It was immediately unclear why McGowan was censored, a decision that brought much criticism among Twitter users. According to the company, one of McGowan’s tweets included a private phone number, an action that violated the social network’s terms of service. Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was critical of his company’s lack of transparency.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was critical of his company's lack of transparency.

Bezos, who uses Twitter intermittently (and has never responded to a tweet sent to him), has yet to respond to McGowan publicly.