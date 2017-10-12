Harvey Weinstein, Sheryl Sandberg, Vocal Fry: The Broadsheet for Oct. 13

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Just the facts. A week ago, when news of the numerous sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein first broke, I asked readers of this newsletter how we in the media can prevent “scandal fatigue.”

What I heard from many of you is that the constant onslaught of stories and opinion pieces makes it difficult to understand what actually happened and to whom—and that you wish you could find it all in one place. (One reader suggested a diagram, but I’m sorry to say my artistic skills are not up to par.) So, without further ado, here are the basics:

She Said

Women who have made public allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein (so far):

The women above accuse Weinstein of one or multiple of the following actions:

Exposing himself in front of them

Asking them to undress

Touching them sexually (e.g. groping breasts)

Asking them to kiss him—or other women

Masturbating in front of them

Offering them jobs in exchange for sexual acts

Threatening to take away jobs if they refuse his advances

Women who have made public allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein (so far):

Asia Argento, actress and director, per The New Yorker:

“After she reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage, he pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop.”

Lucia Evans, former aspiring actress, per The New Yorker:

“‘He forced me to perform oral sex on him.’ As she objected, Weinstein took his penis out of his pants and pulled her head down onto it. ‘I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,” she said. ‘I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.’ In the end, she said, ‘He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.'”

Rose McGowan, actress. In 1997, Weinstein paid her a $100,000 settlement after an incident in a hotel room during that year’s Sundance Film Festival. She had not revealed what happened until Thursday evening, when she sent a series of Tweets to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (one of which is below):

“I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

He Said

Excerpts from Harvey Weinstein’s response via Twitter to allegations of harassment (it has since been deleted from the platform):

“I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

“Jay Z wrote in 4:44 ‘I’m not the man I thought I was, and I better be that man for my children.’ The same is true for me.”

“I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention.”

Harvey Weinstein’s statement to reporters after the allegations of assault came to light:

“I gotta get help, guys. You know what, we all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope.”

Statement to the Times by Harvey Weinstein representative:

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

Statement to the The New Yorker by Harvey Weinstein representative:

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”