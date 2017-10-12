Arby’s is bringing back its limited edition venison sandwich, and this time it’s going to be available nationwide.

The special offering was only available in five locations last year that the chain described as “hunting-centric.” The stores sold out of the sandwich within hours of its launch, according to Arby’s. The meal features a thick-cut venison steak with onions and juniper berry sauce.

The venison sandwich will be available at all Arby’s locations and returns on Oct. 21 while supplies last. The chain is also launching a new elk sandwich, which rolls out Oct. 21 as well, and will be available at three locations only — one each in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” Jim Taylor, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, said in a statement.