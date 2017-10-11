Actor Terry Crews Details Sexual Assault by Hollywood Exec

Brooklyn 99 star says he hopes to deter future predators.
At 6’3″, 240 lbs., Terry Crews has seldom played a character that doesn’t tower over others. He’s a formidable presence, on screen and off, to say the least.
But the actor says he was sexually assaulted last year by a Hollywood executive — and was initially too scared to tell the tale — but is coming forward now in support of the women who are accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.
Crews, who told his story on Twitter, came forward with his tale Tuesday.
The actor says he was at a Hollywood party when a “high level Hollywood executive” (who he doesn’t name) approached him and grabbed his genitals. Crews said he thought about punching the man’s lights out, but restrained himself, fearing he would be seen as the aggressor.
While the executive did call to apologize the next day, Crews says he didn’t escalate the matter for fear of being ostracized by the film community.
“I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator,” he wrote. “Hollywood is not the only business [where] this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone.”
The accusations against Weinstein resulted in him being ousted as co-chairman from Weinstein Co., the company he helped found.
Crews, meanwhile, is being lauded on social media for telling his story and standing up for victims who might otherwise be afraid to come forward.