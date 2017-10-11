Houston Rockets Owner: It'd Be a 'Compliment' for Beyonce to Own Part of the Team

International pop star Beyoncé has been exploring a stake in the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets, and she may have just gotten a necessary nod to move forward.

While new team owner Tilman Fertitta prefers to own the franchise completely, he said recently in a Bloomberg podcast: “It’s a compliment to have somebody like Beyoncé to want to be a part of your team.”

The team was sold for $2.2 billion earlier this summer, breaking the $2 billion record former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer spent on the Los Angeles Clippers. Previous owner Les Alexander bought the Rockets for $85 million in 1993.

Beyonce, a Houston native, is no stranger to the business world. She co-founded athleisure line Ivy Park, has her own entertainment and management company, and invested in a cold-pressed watermelon juice startup, among other ventures. (Her husband, rap star Jay-Z, is also familiar with basketball investments, having previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.)

Beyoncé was No. 51 on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business list for 2016.