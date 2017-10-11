How To Get More Games Onto Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition

Nintendo’s hit Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic Edition comes with a bunch of, well, classic games such as “Super Mario World” and “Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past” preinstalled. However, the miniaturized reissue of the console can actually play a lot more games, thanks to a new hack.

A Russian hacker known as “ClusterM” is behind the workaround, which reportedly makes it possible to add dozens of games to the 21 that are already on the unit.

What’s more, the “HackChi” tool also makes it possible for users of the SNES Classic to assign a button on the controller to bring up the system’s menu — by default, this requires pressing a button on the console.

Of course, the use of the tool is very much at the owner’s own risk, and there is a possibility that it could brick the SNES Classic units. The games that users then install will also quite likely come from illicit sources, as Nintendo is not offering an official sales channel.

The first batch of the $80 units quickly sold out, but GameStop and ThinkGeek said Tuesday that they have received enough new stock to last through Thursday.

This isn’t the first Nintendo reissue to be swiftly hacked. When the firm brought out a new NES Classic Edition last year, it didn’t take long for a Japanese hacker to introduce the ability to add more games.

It remains to be seen whether Nintendo’s rumored Game Boy Classic Edition and N64 Classic Edition — if they materialize — will get the same treatment.