Facebook thinks that virtual reality can appeal to more than just video gamers. It’s betting that businesses will also use the emerging technology in the workplace.

The social networking giant debuted a bundle of virtual reality gear, including the Oculus Rift VR headset and two controllers, and three room sensors used to track a person’s movements in VR, that is intended for corporate clients. The package costs $900.

On Wednesday at Facebook’s fb annual Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about VR’s potential as a workplace tool. He mentioned that some Facebook staff hold meetings in virtual reality including the team that created the company’s Space virtual reality app.

Zuckerberg also showed the audience a picture of his office desk on which sat a single computer monitor. With virtual reality, however, he said he has a “bunch of different displays” while showing a picture of virtual reality environment containing multiple windows cluttered together like several computer monitors.

“It is much better than a video conference,” said Zuckerberg about using VR for work meetings. “You can do work together.”

The corporate-oriented VR package also comes with a commercial license and dedicated customer service. They mimic how enterprise companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise hpe and Microsoft msft sell their respective hardware and software to businesses.

Facebook also debuted its Oculus Go VR headset during its conference, which doesn’t need a personal computer to operate, like its Rift headset. The new Go VR headset will cost $200 when it goes on sale sometime next year.