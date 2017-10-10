Nintendo Might Be Working on a Game Boy Classic Edition

Nintendo, which is on a roll with its ‘Classic Edition’ series of plug-and-play gaming systems, could have even bigger plans for 2018.

The company, whose SNES Classic Edition is already selling out at stores nationwide, has reportedly filed a trademark application in Japan for a system that seems to indicate the Game Boy will be getting the Classic Edition treatment as well.

A Twitter account that posts Japanese trademarks caught the posting late last week (as spotted by SoraNews):

There’s no mention of the words “Classic Edition” or any real details about the device, but the shape and layout is a very distinctive one for game fans. Nintendo did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

While Nintendo has pivoted to mobile games of late — it plans to release 2 or 3 new ones per year — the Game Boy has nostalgic value for fans. And the portable all-in-one system that doesn’t deplete smartphone batteries could prove appealing to new fans.

The hints about a Game Boy device come three months after reports Nintendo could be planning a "Classic Edition" of the N64 console for next year. That device was originally available from 1996-2003 and sold nearly 33 million units worldwide. It, too, is speculated for a 2018 release.

Nintendo has declined comment on any plans for a N64 Classic Edition.

It’s important to note that trademark filings aren’t always a good barometer of a company’s intentions. But there’s no denying the success of the Classic Edition brand for Nintendo.

The NES Classic sold 2.3 million units in five months and could have easily sold twice that, given demand. Nintendo says it plans to bring the device back in 2018.