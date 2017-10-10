The ESPN host, who called Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter last month, has been suspended for two weeks after a second violation of the network’s social media guidelines.

The network shared a copy of its statement about Hill’s suspension, fittingly, on Twitter.

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

On Sunday, Jemele Hill reacted to a statement from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in which he indicated that players who protest during the national anthem would be told not to play. In a series of tweets, Hill criticised the directive from Jones and a similar one from Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins.

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Hill’s tweet about Trump last month was met with an outpouring of support from some of her colleagues and the wider Twittersphere, but a reprimand from ESPN. The network’s statement on her suspension referenced the “impulsive tweet” from September and their subsequent reminder to all employees of “how individual tweets may negatively reflect on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences.”

After the first incident, Bob Iger, the CEO of ESPN parent company Disney, said the network had decided not to take action because of their inability to relate to the experience of racism, which he said influenced Hill’s actions.

President Trump “saluted” Jones on Twitter on Monday night, praising his decision to “BENCH players who disrespect our Flag.”