Term Sheet -- Monday, October 9

SHINY CARS (AND VALUATIONS): Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal published an article detailing the reason behind Tesla’s production delays. The company blamed “production bottlenecks” for making only a fraction of the promised 1,500 Model 3s.

The reason? Some large parts of the Model 3 were still being built by hand. This is a pretty big deal as it was not something communicated with analysts, investors and thousands of customers who signed up to purchase a Model 3.

Rather than respond to the points made in the article, Tesla focused on the Journal’s reporting instead. “For over a decade, the WSJ has relentlessly attacked Tesla with misleading articles that, with few exceptions, push or exceed the boundaries of journalistic integrity. While it is possible that this article could be an exception, that is extremely unlikely,” the statement read.

In a follow up story called, “The Truth Is Catching up to Tesla,” the writer presents a sobering view of the company. It’s not just about missing deadlines and not delivering on promises made to investors. The story notes:

“There is far more at stake here than just semantics. Investors have bid Tesla to a nearly $60 billion equity valuation on expectations the company will dominate the automobile market. That will be a fantasy if Tesla can’t produce enough cars profitably.”

This left me with more questions than answers: At what point do investors stop being patient? As the article notes, Tesla burned through more than $1 billion in cash in Q2 and has approximately $20 billion in liabilities. These are not negligible numbers. So when do investors look past the audacious vision, the CEO’s promises, and the massive valuation? When do the numbers become a problem?

MINING BITCOIN: Term Sheet ran a list of what Wall Street CEOs were saying about Bitcoin a few weeks ago. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon who called the cryptocurrency a fraud stood in sharp contrast to Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson who has a mining rig in her office. Everyone focused on Dimon’s comments, whereas Johnson’s team has been mining digital assets for three years and there’s been surprisingly little press around it.

My colleague Jeff John Roberts spoke to Hadley Stern of Fidelity Labs to get a better sense of Fidelity’s U.S.-based mining operation. Here are three key things to note:

• It’s not really about the profits: Even though Johnson has previously said that the mining “is actually making a lot of money,” that’s not exactly the point. The real purpose of the mining is to learn about the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

• Fidelity wants to be at the forefront: The financial services company wants to continue aggressively experimenting at a time when others on Wall Street are skeptical about the space. This summer, Fidelity struck a partnership with Coinbase, the San Francisco-based exchange, to let customers see the value of their digital currency alongside stocks and other assets on their Fidelity page.

• It’s collecting data about crypto in the early days: Through its Coinbase partnership, Fidelity can get a better sense of just how many investors are interested in cryptocurrency. Additionally, the company has included Bitcoin in a program that allows people to donate specialized assets (like fine art) to charity. Through this initiative, Fidelity is interviewing people who donate Bitcoin to assess market demand.

