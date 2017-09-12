The Ledger
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BlackstoneStephen Schwarzman: This Is the Real Reason CEOs Left Trump’s Councils
President Trump Holds Policy Forum With Business Leaders
president trumpPresident Trump Welcomes His Ninth Grandchild
Donald Trump, Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataHalf of Millennials Support Colleges Restricting Free Speech ‘In Extreme Cases’
Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon Beats Up on Bitcoin, Says it’s ‘A Fraud’

Jeff John Roberts
3:27 PM ET

The CEO of J.P. Morgan, Jamie Dimon, just might be bitcoin's biggest hater. On Tuesday, Dimon was at it again, unleashing a tirade about what he sees as the flaws of the digital currency.

"It's worse than tulip bulbs. It won't end well. Someone is going to get killed," Dimon said in remarks at a Barclays banking conference reported by CNBC.

Oh, and that wasn't all. Dimon also reportedly proclaimed bitcoin to be a "fraud" and that "it will blow up."

The remarks aren't exactly encouraging for bitcoin believers but will come as no surprise to those familiar with Dimon, who has been a digital currency bear for years. In 2015, for instance, Dimon told the Fortune Global Summit a government crackdown was imminent and that bitcoin didn't have a hope of replacing traditional currency.

His pessimism, however, doesn't extend to blockchain, which is the revolutionary software technology that undergirds bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Indeed, his company JP Morgan is the process of building a blockchain atop the software that runs Ethereum—which is bitcoin's main rival.

The price of bitcoin has fallen since Dimon's comments, though it's not clear if the fall was triggered by Dimon or other factors.

Overall, it's been a rough week for bitcoin as a reported crackdown by the Chinese government on cryptocurrency exchanges has seen the price tumble well off the $5000 high it hit early this month. As of 3pm ET, bitcoin was trading around $4,100 according to Coinsdesk.

Finally, whatever Dimon thinks of governments' attitudes towards bitcoin, at least one government is very interested in obtaining it—alas, the country is North Korea. Reports from security company FireEye say cyber criminals directed by Pyongyang are behind a series of robberies of South Korean exchanges.

This is part of Fortune’s new initiative, The Ledger, a trusted news source at the intersection of tech and finance. For more on The Ledger, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE