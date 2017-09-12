The CEO of J.P. Morgan , Jamie Dimon, just might be bitcoin's biggest hater. On Tuesday, Dimon was at it again, unleashing a tirade about what he sees as the flaws of the digital currency.

"It's worse than tulip bulbs. It won't end well. Someone is going to get killed," Dimon said in remarks at a Barclays banking conference reported by CNBC.

Oh, and that wasn't all. Dimon also reportedly proclaimed bitcoin to be a "fraud" and that "it will blow up."

The remarks aren't exactly encouraging for bitcoin believers but will come as no surprise to those familiar with Dimon, who has been a digital currency bear for years. In 2015, for instance, Dimon told the Fortune Global Summit a government crackdown was imminent and that bitcoin didn't have a hope of replacing traditional currency.

His pessimism, however, doesn't extend to blockchain, which is the revolutionary software technology that undergirds bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Indeed, his company JP Morgan is the process of building a blockchain atop the software that runs Ethereum—which is bitcoin's main rival.

The price of bitcoin has fallen since Dimon's comments, though it's not clear if the fall was triggered by Dimon or other factors.

Overall, it's been a rough week for bitcoin as a reported crackdown by the Chinese government on cryptocurrency exchanges has seen the price tumble well off the $5000 high it hit early this month. As of 3pm ET, bitcoin was trading around $4,100 according to Coinsdesk.

Finally, whatever Dimon thinks of governments' attitudes towards bitcoin, at least one government is very interested in obtaining it—alas, the country is North Korea. Reports from security company FireEye say cyber criminals directed by Pyongyang are behind a series of robberies of South Korean exchanges.

