Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, Harvey Weinstein, Birth Control Ruling: Broadsheet for October 8

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Harvey Weinstein gets fired from his namesake film company, the Trump administration weakens the birth control coverage mandate, and the MPW community is gathering in Washington for our annual Summit. Have a powerful Monday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • See you at the Summit. Fortune‘s annual Most Powerful Women Summit kicks off today in Washington, D.C. The livestream action starts at 7:10 p.m Eastern, when Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) addresses Summit attendees. Next up: a panel discussion about the future of work featuring Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, and first daughter Ivanka Trump. Over the next three days, the MPW stage will host a who’s who of the business, media, sports, politics, and non-profit worlds. Among the big names I’m most excited to see: GM CEO Mary Barra, PG&E CEO Geisha Williams, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates. Click here to see the full agenda—and watch all the action as it unfolds on our livestream, starting tonight: Fortune

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Are you there, Judy? Judy Blume, who turns 80 in February, is selling her literary archive to Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library later this month. The archive is expected to spark ideas for dissertations, shed light on how Blume and her editors honed manuscripts, and reveal details of how she “calibrated her prose as her readers—and characters—grew up.” WSJ • Trump raises. The AP got ahold of an early copy of Raising Trump, the new book from Ivana Trump that comes out tomorrow. While the book apparently paints a glowing portrait of her marriage to the now-President Trump, it does not shy away from details of his affair with Marla Marples. Bloomberg • A different kind of unicorn. While tech companies struggle to recruit and retain women, at Sephora’s San Francisco HQ, women not only make up 62% of the overall organization, but they are the majority in its 350-person digital and engineering staff and hold all but one of the roles on its six-person digital executive leadership team. How does anyone in Silicon Valley manage that? According to Mary Beth Laughton, the cosmetics retailer’s SVP of digital, Sephora attracts women to the company by encouraging them to take risks without fear of failure. WSJ Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend.

Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.