Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, Harvey Weinstein, Birth Control Ruling: Broadsheet for October 8

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Harvey Weinstein gets fired from his namesake film company, the Trump administration weakens the birth control coverage mandate, and the MPW community is gathering in Washington for our annual Summit. Have a powerful Monday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• See you at the Summit. Fortune‘s annual Most Powerful Women Summit kicks off today in Washington, D.C.
The livestream action starts at 7:10 p.m Eastern, when Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) addresses Summit attendees. Next up: a panel discussion about the future of work featuring Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, and first daughter Ivanka Trump.
Over the next three days, the MPW stage will host a who’s who of the business, media, sports, politics, and non-profit worlds. Among the big names I’m most excited to see: GM CEO Mary Barra, PG&E CEO Geisha Williams, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.
Click here to see the full agenda—and watch all the action as it unfolds on our livestream, starting tonight: Fortune
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Weinstein unwinds. The New York Times‘ expose of the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein unleashed a flurry of news over the past few days:
- Yesterday, Weinstein was fired from his namesake Weinstein Company, leaving it in the hands of his brother, Bob Weinstein, and COO David Glasser.
- The news came days after one-third of the company’s all-male board resigned and the remaining directors announced that it will undertake an investigation with an “independent, third-party firm” to which employees could report episodes of harassment they experienced or witnessed.
- On Saturday, lawyer Lisa Bloom resigned as an adviser to the Hollywood mogul amid criticism of her handling of his defense. (Among her critics: her mother Gloria Allred, a lawyer famous for defending women’s rights.)
- A number of actresses have tweeted their support for the women who came forward to share their experiences being harassed by Weinstein.
- Democratic lawmakers are giving donations from the executive to charities—including groups that advocate for women who are the victims of domestic violence.
• Birth control, out of control. On Friday, the Trump administration issued a new rule that broadens exemptions to the Affordable Care Act requirement that employers’ health care plans cover no-cost birth control. This means companies can now opt out of providing the benefit on religious or moral grounds. The National Women’s Law Center tells Fortune‘s Claire Zillman that it’s already planning to take legal action against the administration on the basis that the new rule allows employers to discriminate against women. (It’s also worth checking out the chart in this story, which illustrates just how dramatically the Obamacare mandate reduced women’s out-of-pocket spending on birth control.) Fortune
• Driving change. Now that Saudi Arabia has lifted the ban on female drivers, this story catches up with some of the 47 women who protested against the rule in 1990 by getting behind the wheel. In the aftermath, the women “were arrested, suspended from jobs, shunned by relatives and denounced by clerics as loose women out to destroy society.” Why expose themselves to such hardship? Asma Alaboudi, a school social worker who had participated, puts it this way: “It is not just driving a car—it is driving a life.” New York Times
• One up, one out. General Electric has announced a series of big executive moves—including promoting Jamie Miller (one of Fortune’s 2017 MPW Ones to Watch) from CEO and president of GE Transportation to chief financial officer. The company also announced that vice chair Beth Comstock will step down at the end of the year. Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Katherine Adams is joining Apple as general counsel and SVP of its legal and global security group. She was previously SVP and general counsel at Honeywell. Spotify has added Nike executive Heidi O’Neill to its board.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Are you there, Judy? Judy Blume, who turns 80 in February, is selling her literary archive to Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library later this month. The archive is expected to spark ideas for dissertations, shed light on how Blume and her editors honed manuscripts, and reveal details of how she “calibrated her prose as her readers—and characters—grew up.” WSJ
• Trump raises. The AP got ahold of an early copy of Raising Trump, the new book from Ivana Trump that comes out tomorrow. While the book apparently paints a glowing portrait of her marriage to the now-President Trump, it does not shy away from details of his affair with Marla Marples. Bloomberg
• A different kind of unicorn. While tech companies struggle to recruit and retain women, at Sephora’s San Francisco HQ, women not only make up 62% of the overall organization, but they are the majority in its 350-person digital and engineering staff and hold all but one of the roles on its six-person digital executive leadership team. How does anyone in Silicon Valley manage that? According to Mary Beth Laughton, the cosmetics retailer’s SVP of digital, Sephora attracts women to the company by encouraging them to take risks without fear of failure. WSJ
