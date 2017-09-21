These 10 Powerful Women Are Ones to Watch

The former CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s Club is remaking herself; she’ll start as operations chief at Starbucks on Oct. 2.

The first-ever female group president at Cat, Johnson is trying to turn around its $6 billion resource industries unit.

Klevorn was tapped to run the division , which includes self-driving vehicles, when her predecessor became CEO.

Landsman got promoted to head Jet.com in February after Walmart acquired the online retailer for $3 billion last year.

Under Levine’s watch, the photo-sharing app has grown to 1 million active advertisers and 15 million business profiles.

GE’s onetime CIO, Miller now leads the digital transformation of the titan’s $5 billion transportation business.

SAP's Jennifer Morgan is the primary mover behind the company's equal pay analysis. Courtesy of SAP

Jennifer Morgan

Pres., Americas, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP ( sap )

Formerly head of North America, Morgan in May expanded her territory to oversee this $13.6 billion segment.

