Most Powerful Women

These 10 Powerful Women Are Ones to Watch

Beth Kowitt
7:30 AM ET

Fortune is keeping a close eye on these 10 business superstars, all of whom could someday land on our Most Powerful Women list. See who did make the ranking this year here.

Fortune Most Powerful Women 2012
 Roz Brewer.Stuart Isett— Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit

Rosalind Brewer

COO, Starbucks (sbux)

The former CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s Club is remaking herself; she’ll start as operations chief at Starbucks on Oct. 2.

MIKE LAVALLIER CATERPILLAR INC

Denise Johnson

Group President, Caterpillar (cat)

The first-ever female group president at Cat, Johnson is trying to turn around its $6 billion resource industries unit.

Marcy Klevorn
Marcy Klevorn.Courtesy of Ford

Marcy Klevorn

EVP and President, Mobility, Ford (f)

Klevorn was tapped to run the division, which includes self-driving vehicles, when her predecessor became CEO.

MPW 2017 Radar—Liza Landsman
Liza Landsman.Peter Gregoire

Liza Landsman

President, Jet.com, Walmart (wmt)

Landsman got promoted to head Jet.com in February after Walmart acquired the online retailer for $3 billion last year.

Key Participants At Fortune's Annual Most Powerful Women Event
Marne Levine.Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Marne Levine

COO, Instagram, Facebook (fb)

Under Levine’s watch, the photo-sharing app has grown to 1 million active advertisers and 15 million business profiles.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Jamie Miller.Photograph by Jordan Curet/Fortune Brainstorm Tech

Jamie Miller

SVP, GE, CEO, GE Transportation (ge)

GE’s onetime CIO, Miller now leads the digital transformation of the titan’s $5 billion transportation business.

SAP's Jennifer Morgan is the primary mover behind the company's equal pay analysis.
SAP's Jennifer Morgan is the primary mover behind the company's equal pay analysis.Courtesy of SAP

Jennifer Morgan

Pres., Americas, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP (sap)

Formerly head of North America, Morgan in May expanded her territory to oversee this $13.6 billion segment.

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker Interview
Penny Prtizker.Christopher Goodney—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Penny Pritzker

Chairman, Founder, PSP Capital

The former commerce secretary is back running her private investment firm and joining boards.

2017 Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation Art For Life Benefit
Bozoma Saint John.Presley Ann Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Bozoma Saint John

Chief Brand Officer, Uber

The embattled ride-hailing app’s first-ever brand chief is tasked with cleaning up its sullied image.

Houzz CEO Adi Tatarko.
Houzz CEO Adi Tatarko.Photo by Carla Duharte Razura.

Adi Tatarko

Cofounder and CEO, Houzz

The home remodeling platform raised $400 million this year, bringing its valuation to about $4 billion.

A version of this article appears in the Oct. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune as part of the Most Powerful Women package with the headline "On our Radar."

