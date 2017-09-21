These 10 Powerful Women Are Ones to Watch

Fortune is keeping a close eye on these 10 business superstars, all of whom could someday land on our Most Powerful Women list. See who did make the ranking this year here.
Rosalind Brewer
COO, Starbucks (sbux)
The former CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s Club is remaking herself; she’ll start as operations chief at Starbucks on Oct. 2.
Denise Johnson
Group President, Caterpillar (cat)
The first-ever female group president at Cat, Johnson is trying to turn around its $6 billion resource industries unit.
Marcy Klevorn
EVP and President, Mobility, Ford (f)
Klevorn was tapped to run the division, which includes self-driving vehicles, when her predecessor became CEO.
Liza Landsman
President, Jet.com, Walmart (wmt)
Landsman got promoted to head Jet.com in February after Walmart acquired the online retailer for $3 billion last year.
Marne Levine
COO, Instagram, Facebook (fb)
Under Levine’s watch, the photo-sharing app has grown to 1 million active advertisers and 15 million business profiles.
Jamie Miller
SVP, GE, CEO, GE Transportation (ge)
GE’s onetime CIO, Miller now leads the digital transformation of the titan’s $5 billion transportation business.
Jennifer Morgan
Pres., Americas, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP (sap)
Formerly head of North America, Morgan in May expanded her territory to oversee this $13.6 billion segment.
Penny Pritzker
Chairman, Founder, PSP Capital
The former commerce secretary is back running her private investment firm and joining boards.
Bozoma Saint John
Chief Brand Officer, Uber
The embattled ride-hailing app’s first-ever brand chief is tasked with cleaning up its sullied image.
Adi Tatarko
Cofounder and CEO, Houzz
The home remodeling platform raised $400 million this year, bringing its valuation to about $4 billion.
