Amazon Is Deciding Whether to Sell Prescription Drugs, Report Says

Amazon is considering moving into the prescription drug sales market, according to a report from CNBC.

An anonymous source told CNBC said that Amazon will decide by Thanksgiving whether or not it wants to begin selling prescription drugs online. CNBC also saw an email from Amazon regarding the decision.

The news channel noted that Amazon will spend years doing research before it reveals its plan and that the prescription market itself bears a great number of complexities and regulations. If the online retailer decides to pursue the endeavor, it plans to first expand its senior team by adding drug supply chain experts, CNBC said.

According to CNBC, Amazon Division Vice President Eric French is leading the effort to increase hiring and is consulting with people before the possible move into the $560 billion market.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company “does not comment on rumors or speculation.” The company also declined to comment to CNBC.

The news comes after Amazon made a push into retail after acquiring Whole Foods.