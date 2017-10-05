NFL Star Cam Newton Lost a Big Endorsement Deal Over His Sexism Scandal

Yogurt brand Dannon is severing ties with Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton after he responded to female sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue’s question with an answer that many have derided as sexist.

The company told USA Today that it disapproved of Newton’s comments and shared that sentiment with him. Newton previously served as a spokesperson for Oikos Greek yogurt, owned by Dannon.

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women,” Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, told USA Today in an email. “It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Rodrigue, a reporter with the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about a teammate’s ability to run routes, or the pre-planned path a receiver follows during a passing play. Newton replied: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.”

Rodrigue responded to the incident on Twitter by writing, “I don’t think it’s “funny” to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.”