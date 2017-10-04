The New York Times Co. announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Google to give a free Google Home to anyone in the U.S. who signs up for new annual newspaper subscriptions.

The publisher of The New York Times said Google’s voice-controlled speaker is the newspaper’s latest giveaway meant to entice more people to sign up for year-long subscriptions. Previously this year, the Times has offered promotions such as a free year-long membership to Spotify Premium to potential new subscribers. The latest promotion featuring a free Google Home will last through the end of this year, and it applies to either digital subscriptions (specifically, the Times‘ All Access account) or home delivery.

Home delivery subscription prices vary depending on your location, but a digital All Access pass starts at $16.99 per month for the first year before increasing to $26.99 per month. The Times seems to be pegging the new promotion to the fact that the newspaper’s daily news podcast, The Daily, is now available on Google Home. The Times said in its announcement that podcast listeners can simply say “Hey Google, Play The New York Times,” in order to hear The Daily.

The Times has touted the fact that it has seen an increase in subscriptions since Donald Trump won last year’s presidential election. As of July, the Times had 2.3 million paid digital subscriptions, up 63.4% from the same time last year.

On Wednesday, Google unveiled two new smart speaker products, the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max, but it appears that the Times‘ promotion involves the original Google Home device.