See the Full-Page Newspaper Ads Facebook Is Using to Defend Itself Amid the Russia Controversy

The company is under fire after Russian-linked accounts bought ads during the 2016 election.

By Mahita Gajanan
Oct 4th, 2017 12:02 pm ET

Facebook took out full-page advertisements in Wednesday’s issues of the New York Times and Washington Post in an effort to defend itself as the company takes fire for its role in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The company, which has acknowledged that about 10 million Americans saw Russian-linked ads on Facebook, outlined in its ad the “immediate actions” it will take to “fight any attempt to interfere with elections or civic engagement on Facebook.” Last month, Facebook said that nearly 500 accounts that likely came from Russia bought $100,000 of Facebook ads during the election.

“We take the trust of the Facebook community seriously,” the company wrote in the ad.

Facebook says it will attempt to make advertising more transparent, enforce stronger ad policies, invest in security to prevent interference and hand over information to Congress about previously discovered ads. Congressional investigators are currently looking into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More

Stories from

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers and much more.
SUBSCRIBE