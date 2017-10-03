Justin Trudeau Is Coming to Fortune's 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit

It’s official: Canada’s most famous feminist is coming to Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take part in a keynote conversation with Pattie Sellers, Fortune‘s former assistant managing editor and the current executive director of MPW Live Content, at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Trudeau and Sellers will discuss the importance of gender equality and the ways in which women’s economic empowerment helps create growth that works for everyone during the event’s evening program and gala dinner.

The PM will be one of few men in the room, as the Summit aims to convene successful women in business, government, philanthropy, education and the arts. Over the course of three days—from Monday, Oct. 9 through Wednesday, Oct.11—these female leaders will discuss the most vital issues facing the business world today.

Other confirmed speakers include PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, and former deputy U.S. attorney general Sally Yates.

Watch Trudeau and the rest of the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit via our live stream here. See the full agenda here.