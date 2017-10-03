How to Watch the Equifax Congressional Hearing

The former CEO of Equifax, Rick Smith , will appear before three committees on Capitol Hill this week. Smith will testify about the more than 145 million customers affected by the company’s massive data breach , which Equifax announced in September.

How to Watch the Equifax Hearing

Today at 10 a.m. EST, Smith will appear in front of the Energy and Commerce Committee .

CSPAN 3 will air the hearing and livestreams are available at cspan.org and the committee’s website .

Hearings Later This Week

Later this week, Smith will appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee .

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST , the former CEO will face questions the Senate Banking committee and the oversight hearing held by the House Financial Services Committee will begin at 9:15 a.m. EST on Thursday .

Some legislators have been particularly outspoken about the breach and the way the company has handled it. Below are a few key senators and representatives to watch.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 4: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) poses for a picture at the Rayburn House Office Building on April 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post The Washington Post/Getty Images

"I have long advocated for an overhaul of our nation’s credit reporting system and I will reintroduce legislation that will enhance consumer protection tools available to minimize harm caused by identity theft," she said in a statement about the hack .

She called for Equifax to offer free credit freezing to Americans affected by the breach. Rep. Waters will be reclaiming her time from Smith on Thursday when he appears in front of the Financial services committee.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hi.)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) speaks while flanked by Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) (R), and Sen. Angus King (I-ME), during a news conference to discuss preexisting conditions clauses In U.S President Donald Trump's Health Care Plan on Capitol Hill May 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. The senators spoke on the need to provide Americans with preexisting conditions with affordable, quality care. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Mark Wilson Getty Images

Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has been very outspoken about the Equifax breach, calling for the company to waive fees and allow customers to freeze their credit for free.

If half of those hit by breach buy 'credit freeze' then Equifax makes $700 million off their own mistake. That's a ripoff. Waive the cost! - Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 11, 2017

He also introduced the FREE Act , meant to help Americans catch and correct credit report errors, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., takes her seat for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on "Stabilizing Premiums in the Individual Insurance Market for 2018: State Flexibility" on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Bill Clark CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Senator Warren called out Equifax for the way they've treated customers in the wake of the data breach.

"Equifax and the other credit reporting agencies don’t pay you when they sell your data. You shouldn’t have to pay to stop them from selling it," she wrote in an essay for Fortune .

She'll have the chance to question Smith on Wednesday when he testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee.