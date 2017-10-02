Blood donations in Las Vegas are one of the few ways people can help in the wake of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Hotel that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured. To encourage residents to donate, both Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to and from United Blood Services donation centers.

Uber is also refunding all rides in Las Vegas around and after the time of the shooting. Lyft said that it suspended its high-demand surge pricing called "Prime Time" immediately after the company understood what was happening Sunday night.

Uber is offering free rides to and from nearby hospitals and the family reunification center, the company said Monday. To request such a ride, users can enter specific addresses, listed below, as the destination on their Uber rider app. A ride is valid up to $50 per trip on uberX, uberXL or uberPOOL, Uber said.

Free rides to and from:

Meanwhile, Lyft is offering free rides up to $40 to and from many of the same locations, including the United Blood Service blood donation centers, the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, hospitals, and relief centers with the code VEGASHOPE .

Lyft is providing free rides to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, University Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital, and Valley Hospital as well as two relief centers, UNLV Thomas & Mac Center and Family Reunification Center: Metro Headquarters.

Uber's response to the Las Vegas shooting follows similar actions taken after the bombing at a concert in Manchester , the shooting at Orlando night club that targeted the LGBT community, and the 2016 sniper shooting in Dallas that killed five police officers.