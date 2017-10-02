Retail
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Supreme CourtSupreme Court and Business: 5 Cases to Watch This Term
Views Of The Supreme Court Following Justice Antonin Scalia's Unexpected Death
Change the WorldHow the EU Is Pitting Apple Against Qualcomm
Inside A Retail Location As Apple Watch Nike+ Goes On Sale
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenExclusive: Why GoDaddy Promoted 30% More Women This Year
Key Speakers At The Rise Conference
amazon-whole-foods-purchase
The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014.  John MacDougall—AFP/Getty Images
online retail

This Middle-Eastern e-Retailer Is Taking On Amazon

Hallie Detrick
7:42 AM ET

Noon.com, an online retailer that is aiming to be the go-to Arabic-first e-commerce site for the Middle East, has finally launched in the UAE, after a nine-month delay – and will soon go live in Saudi Arabia as well.

The site and its founder, real-estate mogul Mohamed Alabbar, have had a tumultuous year. Aside from the delays in launching Noon, Alabbar’s Emaar Malls lost out to Amazon in its bid to buy Souq.com in March.

In a statement, Noon said it's “important for us to shape a digital marketplace that is relevant to our local markets and serves as a growth platform for brick-and-mortar retailers.” The Middle East’s e-commerce sector is expected to double in size by 2021, though it may not present as imminent a threat to brick-and-mortar businesses as it has elsewhere because of culturally entrenched purchasing habits.

Read: Amazon Plans a Big Acquisition in the Middle East

MH Alshaya Co, a retail franchise operator based in Kuwait, recently acquired a stake in the business, joining Emaar Malls as a bricks-and-mortar-based investor. The joint venture also counts Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund among its backers.

In March, Alabbar put in an $800m offer to buy Souq.com, a regional online retailer founded by Ronaldo Mouchawar, a Syrian-born entrepreneur. Souq was already in negotiations with Amazon, which ultimately bought it for an undisclosed price estimated to be somewhere between $650 and $750 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE