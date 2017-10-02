The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014.

Noon.com, an online retailer that is aiming to be the go-to Arabic-first e-commerce site for the Middle East, has finally launched in the UAE, after a nine-month delay – and will soon go live in Saudi Arabia as well.

The site and its founder, real-estate mogul Mohamed Alabbar, have had a tumultuous year. Aside from the delays in launching Noon, Alabbar’s Emaar Malls lost out to Amazon in its bid to buy Souq.com in March.

In a statement, Noon said it's “important for us to shape a digital marketplace that is relevant to our local markets and serves as a growth platform for brick-and-mortar retailers.” The Middle East’s e-commerce sector is expected to double in size by 2021, though it may not present as imminent a threat to brick-and-mortar businesses as it has elsewhere because of culturally entrenched purchasing habits.

MH Alshaya Co, a retail franchise operator based in Kuwait, recently acquired a stake in the business, joining Emaar Malls as a bricks-and-mortar-based investor. The joint venture also counts Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund among its backers.

In March, Alabbar put in an $800m offer to buy Souq.com, a regional online retailer founded by Ronaldo Mouchawar, a Syrian-born entrepreneur. Souq was already in negotiations with Amazon , which ultimately bought it for an undisclosed price estimated to be somewhere between $650 and $750 million.