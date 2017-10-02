Finance
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Most Powerful WomenSarah Huckabee Sanders: Now Is Not the Time to Talk About Gun Control
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
Las Vegas ShootingLas Vegas Shooting: Trump, Obama, Scalise, Giffords, and Other Leaders React
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BitcoinHere’s Another Sign Goldman Sachs Is Taking Bitcoin Seriously
Snapchat

The Company Formerly Known as Yahoo Just Gave Up on Snapchat

Jen Wieczner
4:35 PM ET

Three years after investing in Snapchat, the company once known as Yahoo announced it has dumped its entire stake in the photo messaging app maker — at a fraction of the Snap stock's former value.

Related

BitcoinHere’s Another Sign Goldman Sachs Is Taking Bitcoin Seriously
Bitcoin
Here’s Another Sign Goldman Sachs Is Taking Bitcoin Seriously

Yahoo was renamed Altaba in June following the sale of its core business to Verizon (vz). Altaba (aaba), primarily made up of Yahoo's horde of Alibaba stock, also owned Snap stock, dating back to Yahoo's investment in Snapchat in 2014. But Altaba said Monday that it sold all of its 4.6 million shares of Snap (snap) for $69.3 million last month, equating to a sale price of $15 a share. That's far less than what the company might have gotten had it sold Snap stock earlier, soon after the Snapchat parent went public in March.

For example, in April, when Yahoo first disclosed the Snap position, the stake was worth nearly $98 million, with Snap's stock price above $21. Right after the Snap IPO this winter, Snapchat stock traded as high as $27 a share, which would have valued Yahoo's stake (later inherited by Altaba) at almost $125 million.

Since then, Snap's stock price has fallen roughly 45%.

Still, Yahoo — and its successor company Altaba — reaped an impressive return on Snap stock. Yahoo invested $25 million in Snapchat in the fall of 2014, when the disappearing photo startup was still a private company. Selling the stock not quite three years later, Altaba scored a 177% return on that investment, much better than the 36% the S&P 500 returned over the same period, including dividends.

In fact, Altaba made more on Snap than it did on its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (baba), which has returned 96%. Even Snapchat's biggest rival, Facebook (fb), didn't perform quite as well: Facebook stock is up just 121% for the same three-year timeframe.

Yet while Altaba did not give a reason for why it sold Snap stock, its decision to exit the investment now is another sign that investors are losing patience with the fledgling social media company. Since Snap stock fell below its IPO price in July, everyone who bought the shares at their public market debut has lost money on their investment. And Snap's first two earnings reports as a public company also disappointed Wall Street's expectations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE