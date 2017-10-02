Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las Vegas ShootingHow Did the Las Vegas Gunman Get His Hands on a Weapon of War?
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: Nobel Prize Winners, Shire Sues Allergan, Las Vegas Mass Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BeerHow You Can Apply to Be a Professional Beer Taster
Variety of Beer glasses
Google

Google Eyes Apple-Like Certification Program for Smartphone Accessories

Barb Darrow
3:46 PM ET

Google, which is poised to debut its latest Pixel phone later this week, may also unveil a certification program for partners that make accessories for Google products.

Such a program will probably resemble Apple's "Made for i" (or MFi) certification, according to tech news site, 9to5Google, citing unnamed sources.

Major tech companies create product certifications as a seal of approval for third-party companies that manufacture add-ons like smart phone chargers, charging cables, and earbuds. Google (googl) could also use such a program to list "approved" add-ons for augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) gear or cameras.

Hardware, is clearly growing in importance for Google (goog) following its recent decision to acquire HTC's phone business for $1.1 billion.

Finding the right add-ons for Android devices has become a big enough issue that Benson Leung, a Google staff engineer, has compiled his own "Benson-approved" list" of cables and other gear.

Google could also use the program to make sure that new products work well with Google Assistant voice services.

Related: Google Pushes Corporate Perks in Chromebooks

Analyst Nick McQuire of London-based research firm CCS Insight, says a "Made for Google" program would illustrate Google's "rising ambitions in hardware following the HTC buy."

If Google wants to take on iPhone with its Pixel devices, accessories will become more important, he said. Would-be buyers want a selection of accessories that work well with their smart phones and a "Made for Google" label could reassure them.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The expected Oct. 4 debut of the Google Pixel 2 smart phone comes just weeks after Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch extravaganza. Google could not be reached for comment on this story.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE