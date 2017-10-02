Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Most Powerful WomenSheryl Sandberg Taught Aerobics—And Other Little-Known Facts About Facebook’s COO
Key Participants At Fortune's Annual Most Powerful Women Event
FashionNordstrom Wants to Sell More Plus-Sized Items
Nordstrom Sizing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
corporate diversityDon’t CEOs Understand That Racial Inequality Is Bad for Business?
Businessmen talking in office hallway
Facebook

Facebook Activates Safety Check in Las Vegas

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
11:20 AM ET

Facebook activated its Safety Check feature in the wake of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded after the alleged gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired shots into a crowd at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Following the shooting, Facebook turned on the Safety Check feature to allow users in the area to mark themselves as safe after the incident, while users elsewhere can use the feature to search for friends and family who might be near Las Vegas to check on their status.

The social networking giant labeled the page housing information about the Las Vegas mass shooting as "The Violent Incident in Las Vegas, Nevada." Last month, Facebook said it would house its Safety Check feature in a new Crisis Response hub, where users following an incident like the Las Vegas shooting can also find a community help platform, where people can either ask for assistance or help coordinate relief efforts. The Crisis Response center also includes the relief fundraising function the company added over the summer.

(At one point this morning, Facebook's Crisis Response hub was promoting an article from a Blogspot page titled "Alt-Right News" as one of its top stories. Fast Company noted that the article in question was one of many online on Monday that contained misleading information about a woman who was briefly considered a suspect in connection with the shootings.)

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Facebook introduced Safety Check in 2014, and the service only activates the feature when major natural disasters or deadly attacks occur anywhere around the world. Facebook first used Safety Check in the U.S. last year after a gunman murdered 49 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in what was the largest mass shooting in the country's modern history before Sunday's shooting in Nevada.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE