Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ICOThe SEC Filed Fraud Charges Against 2 ‘Initial Coin Offerings’
Broken link in metal chain, close-up
oj simpsonWhat Is O.J. Simpson’s Financial Future Now That He’s a Free Man?
OJ Simpson Release
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SpainHundreds Injured During Catalonia’s Vote for Independence
APTOPIX Spain Catalonia
Uber

Uber’s New CEO Is ‘Disappointed’ With Travis Kalanick’s Board Moves

David Z. Morris
5:17 PM ET

New Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he's disappointed that the ride-sharing app's recently ousted founder Travis Kalanick had appointed two new board members without consulting the rest of company leadership.

In a letter to staff, Khosrowshahi described the move, which may be aimed at helping Kalanick retain power within Uber, as a “complete surprise," according to Recode.

It’s a major hint that, despite the arrival of a new CEO, chaos is still the name of the game at Uber, and Kalanick is still its main agent. Khosrowshahi is getting a baptism by fire — though baptism might not be the right term, since it’s not going to be over as long as Kalanick is still lurking in the background.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

In the case of the new board appointments, Kalanick may be working to defang governance reform efforts that could leave him with less direct power. Among other changes, the proposal could eliminate voting privileges linked to early shares, and reduce Kalanick’s control of two of his three board seats.

Khosrowshahi refers to those reform efforts, in veiled terms, in the remainder of Saturday's note. The unexpected board appointments of former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns and former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain are “precisely why we are working to put in place world-class governance to ensure that we are building a company every employee and shareholder can be proud of," he wrote in the note.

That translates roughly to “this is exactly why we need to take Travis Kalanick’s keys away.” In just about a month on the job, Khosrowshahi has already learned that lesson in several ways, including as he scrambles to clean up the mess that Kalanick’s defiant approach to regulators has left in London, one of Uber’s biggest markets.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE