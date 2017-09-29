Term Sheet — Friday, September 29

ASSEMBLY REQUIRED

THE NIKE OF SLEEP: Casper struck a partnership with American Airlines to make flights slightly more comfortable. On Thursday, the mattress startup announced that it will design eight new bedding products, including a mattress pad for the seat, two kinds of pillows, a pillowcase, a duvet, a blanket, pajamas and slippers. The company declined to disclose the terms of the deal, but noted that this marks Casper’s first foray outside of the bedroom.

I had a chance to speak with Casper CEO Philip Krim at the TAP Conference yesterday. Here are some highlights from our chat:

• Retail: Even though Casper launched as a company that removed the retailer from the equation, the startup is now starting to focus on the offline experience. It’s launching 15 pop-up stores across the country in Q4 so that people can touch and feel their products before they buy. (In other words, it feels as though Casper is the bazillionth direct-to-consumer startup to get into retail.) “We’ve never been anti-retail — just anti-mattress retail,” Krim said.

• Marketing: Casper has spent a significant amount of capital on marketing initiatives, including napmobiles , a cruise around Manhattan , and a hotline that helped people fall asleep .” Krim said the company’s tried to take a more non-traditional approach to marketing. “The best thing we can do is have people see one of our ads and think, ‘Oh, that’s fun and tongue-in-cheek.’”

• Acquisition: Earlier this year, Target offered to buy Casper for a billion dollars. After Casper turned it down, the retailer opted to invest $75 million instead. Krim said an acquisition didn’t make sense this early on as the company still has time “to build an iconic brand.”

• Profitability: I asked Krim at what point profits will become the company’s top priority. He said Casper is still relatively young, and he’s confident it can get a lot bigger. “We’re continuing to build awareness and build a paradigm for this ‘sleep’ category that hasn’t existed before,” he said. So in other words, don’t hold your breath. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

For more, read Erin’s August feature on Krim and his massive ambitions to turn Casper into “the Nike of Sleep.”

IKEA SHOPPING SPREE: Ikea just dove into the “gig economy” after acquiring on-demand services startup Taskrabbit. Although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Recode reports that TaskRabbit will operate as an independent subsidiary within Ikea. The startup had raised approximately $50 million in venture funding from investors including 500 Startups, Founders Fund, Floodgate, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. There are still a lot of questions swirling around the deal. My Fortune colleague Anne VanderMey outlines some of the possibilities :

“Did Ikea buy TaskRabbit because its furniture is too hard to put together, as Fast Company recently pondered? Or did it do it because millennials are too maladapted to do heavy assembly, and too cheap to call normal handymen for their floating bookcases? Or maybe it’s because their store experiences are too time consuming and borderline traumatic.”

If you’re looking for a good weekend read, this reminds me of a brilliant feature that Fortune published in 2015. Appropriately titled, “ How Ikea took over the world ,” it delves into how the Swedish home furnishings company used to be lousy at expansion before it built a truly global empire. My favorite quote is from Ikea’s deputy manager of packaging:

There’s an internal nickname for products that take too long to put together. “Sometimes,” Dickner says, ‘we call it a ‘husband killer.’”

Let’s see if TaskRabbit can help with that. Read the full feature here.