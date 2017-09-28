Elon Musk’s Mom, 69, Is the Newest CoverGirl

She isn’t just Elon Musk’s mother.

Maye Musk just became the newest face of CoverGirl at age 69 . "Beauty is for all ages," Musk wrote on Twitter as she announced the news.

This is familiar territory for Musk, who's modeled for more than five decades, racking up a wide range of accomplishments. She has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines, starred in campaigns for the likes of Target , Virgin America, and Clinique, and recently walked in two shows at New York Fashion Week. In 2013, Musk was in Beyoncé’s music video for “ Haunted .” She's also a dietitian and nutritionist with two master’s degrees.

Read: Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Line at Sephora Expands Her Business Empire

Musk has been a vocal supporter of her first-born, Elon, the billionaire founder of PayPal and Tesla. But that hasn't resulted in any special treatment. She has to wait in line for the Tesla Model 3 just like everyone else. She told the New York Times that even though she has "good connections,” she’s No. 300,000 on the waiting list—she can’t “jump the line.”

.@covergirl I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL, at 69! Beauty is for all ages. #COVERGIRLMADE pic.twitter.com/xndw5deHXs - Maye Musk (@mayemusk) September 27, 2017

Musk’s appointment is CoverGirl's latest move to embrace diversity. Last year, the beauty company named 17-year-old makeup artist James Charles as the first CoverBoy, followed by Nura Afia , who became the first hijab-wearing CoverGirl.