MPW
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PoliticsAnthony Scaramucci Is Launching His Own Internet News Site
Anthony Scaramucci at Tommy Lasorda's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Getty Center on September 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
hugh hefnerHugh Hefner: See the Playboy Founder’s Life in Photos
Hefner Flies In
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHere’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship
SoftBank Corp. Unveils New Smartphones
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Maye Musk and son Elon Musk at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party C Flanigan—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Elon Musk’s Mom, 69, Is the Newest CoverGirl

Natasha Bach
8:08 AM ET

She isn’t just Elon Musk’s mother.

Maye Musk just became the newest face of CoverGirl at age 69. "Beauty is for all ages," Musk wrote on Twitter as she announced the news.

This is familiar territory for Musk, who's modeled for more than five decades, racking up a wide range of accomplishments. She has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines, starred in campaigns for the likes of Target, Virgin America, and Clinique, and recently walked in two shows at New York Fashion Week. In 2013, Musk was in Beyoncé’s music video for “Haunted.” She's also a dietitian and nutritionist with two master’s degrees.

Read: Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Line at Sephora Expands Her Business Empire

Musk has been a vocal supporter of her first-born, Elon, the billionaire founder of PayPal and Tesla. But that hasn't resulted in any special treatment. She has to wait in line for the Tesla Model 3 just like everyone else. She told the New York Times that even though she has "good connections,” she’s No. 300,000 on the waiting list—she can’t “jump the line.”

Musk’s appointment is CoverGirl's latest move to embrace diversity. Last year, the beauty company named 17-year-old makeup artist James Charles as the first CoverBoy, followed by Nura Afia, who became the first hijab-wearing CoverGirl.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE