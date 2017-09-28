Elon Musk’s Mom, 69, Is the Newest CoverGirl

She isn’t just Elon Musk’s mother.
Maye Musk just became the newest face of CoverGirl at age 69. "Beauty is for all ages," Musk wrote on Twitter as she announced the news.
This is familiar territory for Musk, who's modeled for more than five decades, racking up a wide range of accomplishments. She has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines, starred in campaigns for the likes of Target, Virgin America, and Clinique, and recently walked in two shows at New York Fashion Week. In 2013, Musk was in Beyoncé’s music video for “Haunted.” She's also a dietitian and nutritionist with two master’s degrees.
Musk has been a vocal supporter of her first-born, Elon, the billionaire founder of PayPal and Tesla. But that hasn't resulted in any special treatment. She has to wait in line for the Tesla Model 3 just like everyone else. She told the New York Times that even though she has "good connections,” she’s No. 300,000 on the waiting list—she can’t “jump the line.”
Musk’s appointment is CoverGirl's latest move to embrace diversity. Last year, the beauty company named 17-year-old makeup artist James Charles as the first CoverBoy, followed by Nura Afia, who became the first hijab-wearing CoverGirl.