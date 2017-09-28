Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BroadsheetMegyn Kelly vs. Jane Fonda and Debra Messing, All-Male Tax Reform
Today - Season 66
Neha RastogiEx-Apple Manager Neha Rastogi Opens Up About Her Abusive 10-Year Marriage
Futures Without Violence Hosts Big Little Night
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Super BowlJustin Timberlake is the Frontrunner for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime Show
Aerospace

China’s Homegrown Stealth Fighter Jet Is Now in Service

David Meyer
6:38 AM ET

China's new Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter is now in service, state media reported Thursday.

The jet is China's somewhat secretive answer to rivals such as Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, which was developed for the U.S. Air Force. The country held a maiden test flight for the prototype of the J-20, its first stealth fighter, in 2011, surprising experts with the progress it had already made.

Related

censorshipFacebook and YouTube Face a Fresh Hate Speech Crackdown in the EU
censorship
Facebook and YouTube Face a Fresh Hate Speech Crackdown in the EU

Like the F-22, the J-20 is a so-called fifth-generation fighter that boasts stealth technology and can cruise at supersonic speeds.

Earlier this month, China's air force started training a new generation of pilots for the J-20. Now, according to a brief article from the state media organization Xinhua, the jet has been "officially commissioned into military service."

When China showed off the production model of the J-20 in public for the first time in late 2016, some were surprised that it was doing so before putting the jet into service. This, observers suggested, showed a lot of confidence in the fighter. It is likely also symptomatic of China's current assertiveness in the region.

The announcement that the J-20 is now in service comes weeks before a crucial conference of China's Communist Party.

One interesting piece of information about the J-20 that emerged this month was the fact that China is building its own engines for the stealth fighter. This is important because current production models use a Russian engine—in future, China won't have to rely on a foreign supplier for that crucial part.

U.S. lawmakers have previously alleged that China stole American technology—specifically, that used in Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor—to develop the J-20.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE