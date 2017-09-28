Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PoliticsAnthony Scaramucci Is Launching His Own Internet News Site
Anthony Scaramucci at Tommy Lasorda's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Getty Center on September 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
hugh hefnerHugh Hefner: See the Playboy Founder’s Life in Photos
Hefner Flies In
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHere’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship
SoftBank Corp. Unveils New Smartphones
BlackBerry

Here’s Why BlackBerry Shares Are Popping Today

Reuters
8:08 AM ET

BlackBerry reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and increased its fiscal-year revenue forecast after sales at its closely watched software business hit a record, sending its shares up more than 7% in Thursday premarket trading.

Related

SoftBank Corp. Unveils New Smartphones
Change the WorldHere’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship
Change the World
Here’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship

The Canadian company, which last year stopped manufacturing the iconic BlackBerry smartphone to focus on software, reported a profit of five cents a share before special items for the second quarter ended on Aug. 31, compared with break-even per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $249 million from $352 million a year earlier but rose slightly from $244 million in the prior quarter.

Analysts had on average expected BlackBerry to break even on revenue of $220 million, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net income for the quarter was $19 million, or four cents per share.

Excluding restructuring costs and other items, BlackBerry said it expected fiscal-year revenue of $920 million to $950 million and positive earnings per share. It also forecast positive free cash flow.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company is aiming to notch 10% to 15% software revenue growth for its fiscal year, which runs until the end of February.

BlackBerry (bbry) said software and services revenue reached a record $196 million in the quarter, more than the estimates of $174 million from RBC analyst Paul Trieber and $176.2 million from Macquarie's Gus Papageorgiou.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE