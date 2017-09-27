Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
pumpkin spiceNo, We Haven’t Gone Overboard With the Pumpkin Spice Flavor
OpioidBig Pharma Is Getting Hit With a Huge Wave of Opioid Suits
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelRyanair Just Canceled Another 18,000 Flights
BRITAIN-IRELAND-TRANSPORT-AVIATION
Businessmen talking in conference room
Hero Images Getty Images/Hero Images
Health

It’s Very Possible Your Office Coffee Mug Has Fecal Matter on It

Emily Price
1:21 PM ET

Remember that kitchen sponge fiasco last month, where we learned that out kitchen sponges are probably never truly clean? As it turns out, there’s a new victim in that whole debacle: Your office coffee mug.

Brace yourself: According to NDTV, a new study published in The Journal of Dairy, Food, and Environmental Sanitation noted that 90% of office coffee mugs were coated with germs (90%!) and 20% of those mugs actually had fecal matter on them.

And it gets worse. Apparently, your chance of coming into contact with E. coli actually increases if your mug has been wiped down with the office dishcloth or sponge. In the study, the bacteria wasn’t present at all in cups before they were wiped down, but was on 20% of them afterward. Coliform bacteria was present on 20% of the cups before wiping, and 100% afterward.

In short, that office sponge or towel isn’t doing you any favors.

As you can imagine, researchers suggest avoiding the office coffee mug going forward. If you are using a reusable mug, take it home each night and put it through your home’s dishwasher. Offices can also combat the issue by using a dishwasher for mugs or investing in a small office cup washer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE